Arrest of NDC Youth Organiser: Just caution him and let him go – Ade Coker

Ade Coker

A former Greater Accra Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Joseph Ade Coker, says the police should just caution the arrested NDC Youth Organiser for Suame, Razak Koampa Avoliya, and let him go.

He is of the view that a number of people have done the same or worse but were not arrested or allowed to go, hence his suggestion.



The NDC Youth Organizer for Suame, Razak Koampa Avoliya, was arrested by the Suntreso Police for offensive conduct.



He was captured in a viral video charging NDC members in Suame to violently attack any New Patriotic Party (NPP) member who would misbehave during the 2024 polls.



Koampa Avoliya, who instigated NDC party members on Sunday, surrendered himself to the police yesterday to help with investigations.

The suspect would be sent to court today on a provisional charge of ‘offensive conduct.”



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie, with Ama Gyenfa Ofosu Darkwa, Mr. Ade Coker said, “I am saying that what the young man said is not good, but I do not blame him.” They should just caution him and allow him to go home, because people have done worse things. “Let us learn to live with it, because you cannot change it today or tomorrow because he will be a good gentleman, but there is somebody somewhere who does not know what a good man or gentleman is.”



Meanwhile, he said if the country does not have good governance, at some point, people will do the worst things in the country.



“If we do not have good governance in the country, a time will come when you will be sitting in your car and somebody will attack you.” “Look at what the pensioners are going through, and nobody is talking about it; people who have worked for 30 and 40 years are sitting on wheelchairs and going on picketing; what the young man said is even smaller,” he added.