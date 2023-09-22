Arrest of #OccupyJulorbiHouse members: Let’s protect our nation from tyranny – Fifi Kwetey

A scene from the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey has condemned the arrest of Democracy Hub protestors who were involved in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.

This comes on the back of the Police showing up on the bus and arresting the group calling themselves Democracy Hub who were behind the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration on Thursday, September 21, 2023.



The Police filed an application at the court and successfully served the organisers of a group identifying itself as Democracy Hub in connection with a planned demonstration within the vicinity of the Jubilee House from Thursday 21st to Saturday 23rd September 2023.



“As we wait for the court to determine the matter, we wish to urge the public to take note and disregard any calls from any individuals or groups encouraging them to assemble for a demonstration at the Jubilee House.



“We equally wish to urge the organisers to respect the due process in the interest of public order and public safety,” the Ghana Police Service advised.

Commenting on the arrests, the NDC General Secretary stated that the arrest is an affront to Ghana’s democracy.



“Police arrest of a small band of protesters is an affront to our democracy and constitutional rights of freedom.



“We must protect our democracy from tyranny and intolerance of this authoritarian government,” the NDC General Secretary stated in a tweet on Thursday.