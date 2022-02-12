Arrest of journos: You’ll be picked-up if you don’t honour police invitation – Ben Ephson

Journalists urged to honour police invitations

Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch, Ben Ephson has told all journalists that if they are invited by the police for one reason or the other they should do well to honour the invitation together with their lawyers.

Refusing to honour the police invitation, would lead to an arrest and possible prosecution of the person, he said.



“If the police invite you and you don’t come, they will pick you up,” Mr. Ephson said.



He added “Is it true that you were invited? If yes, you go with your lawyer but if you refused to go they will come and pick you up.”



He was reacting to the arrest of Accra FM’s Bobie Ansah by the Police on Thursday, February 11.

Explaining the reasons for the arrest, the Police said Bobie was picked up in connection with an alleged case of publication of false news and offensive conduct.



“His arrest became necessary after he turned down several invitations from the Police to him and others involved in the case to assist with investigation,” the Police said in a statement on Friday, February 11.



He was arraigned on Friday, February 11, and was granted ¢50,000 bail.