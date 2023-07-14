Arrest persons in ‘treasonable’ IGP leaked tape – Sorogho tells Government

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Alhaji Amadu Bukari Sorogho

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Alhaji Amadu Bukari Sorogho has expressed disappointment in the country’s National Security apparatus for failing to invite persons who are captured in the recent leaked tape about IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

The leaked audio which has gone viral on social media alleges that there is a clandestine scheme by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to remove the Dr Akuffo Dampare from office before the 2024 elections.



The tape uncovered a plot involving a high-ranking police officer and a member of the New Patriotic Party, aimed at orchestrating the removal the IGP to pave the way for the NPP to rig the elections.



Since the leaked tape got to the media space, some members of the NDC have been sympathising with the IGP with some saying his work so far is without blemish.



However, speaking to Mugabe Maase on Inside Politics, Alhaji Sorogho argued that the voices should have been identified by the Police now and the culprits picked already for such a treasonable offence.

“In Ghana, people can be arrested for planning to commit a crime so I don’t understand why these persons planning to rig elections to retain power have not been nabbed,” the former MP stated.



He said the conversations in the tape amount to a deliberate attempt to subvent the will of Ghanaians during the 2024 elections, adding that the persons must be picked up for treason.



“I am giving President Akufo-Addo 48 hours to act swiftly and bring these people before the law,” he added.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service is yet to react to the leaked tape publicly.