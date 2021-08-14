Arrest & prosecute Asante for his role in illegal Rosewood trade - Apaak to Lands Minister

Dr. Clement Apaak, MP, Builsa South

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak has called for the arrest of one Mr. Christopher Asante for his alleged involvement in the five impounded Rosewood containers.

The legislator wants him to be prosecuted together with his associates immediately.



In June this year, five containers of rosewood meant for export were impounded at the Tema Port.



The containers were impounded on 17th June 2021 after officials of the Energy Commission raised suspicion they possibly contained illegal charcoal.



Seizure notices were placed on the containers after Energy Commission officials raised a red flag making it impossible for the containers to be exported.



The activity was happening at a time when the government had placed a ban on the harvesting, transportation and export of rosewood as part of efforts to save the endangered species.

Dr Clement Apaak had asked the Minister if the case had been reported to the police because it was a criminal matter.



The Minister was not definitive in his answer.



The Minister Mr. Jinapor had claimed there were multiple investigations ongoing by different entities including, his Ministry and other appropriate security agencies.



But Dr. Apaak is asking reasons why the persons behind the illegal activity have not been arrested.



”Is the Minister failing to cause the arrest and prosecution of Christopher Asante because he is a staunch NPP member with links to the Presidency?”

An investigative report by The Fourth Estate has identified the alleged faces behind the illegal rosewood activities especially the one involving the five containers.



The Fourth Estate, in its publication, disclosed its sources close to the presidency, said Christopher Asante was often seen, during the early days of the Akufo-Addo government, at the Jubilee House (the Office of the President), but the sources could not confirm his official position.



Other persons who had their names mentioned for various roles include Mohammed Yusif, who drove a container of rosewood into the terminal and claimed to have bought it through auction.



Two Chinese nationals are allegedly part of the illegality.



Reacting to the story, Dr. Apaak, who has advocated against the illegal rosewood trade, said it would important for the said Christopher to be prosecuted together with all other persons involved.

According to him, no one must be shielded in illegal activity because as we speak, the illegal, activity was still ongoing in areas such as Yidzdesi-Tantala Kundugu Road with support from corrupt officials from the Forestry Commission.



Other communities where such activities are ongoing are Funsi, Kundugu, Gbantala, Baweisibelle, Duu, Tantala enclave.



The rest are Sandema, Fumbisi, Wiase, Yala, Bulenge Wa.



The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources recently appeared before parliament to inform the House that the identities of the persons behind the impounded rosewood was known but failed to disclose.



In an answer to a question posed by Dr. Apaak, he said: Mr. Speaker, I am also happy to announce, that our investigations have so far revealed the identities of owners of four out of the five containers. We are, however, unable to make these names public at this stage as investigations are still ongoing.

Mr. Speaker, let me assure the House that the Ministry will follow the laid down processes to ensure that anybody found culpable, will be made to face the full rigours of the laws of our country,” the Minister said.



Dr. Apaak in a reaction said they identities of the persons are now public and the government should waste no time in prosecuting theme.