Arrest, prosecute persons who flout coronavirus protocols – GBA

Ghana Bar Association

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) is calling for the arrest and prosecution of persons who flout coronavirus safety protocols in Ghana.

In a statement signed by its National President, Anthony Forson Jnr, and National Secretary, Yaw Acheampong Boafo, GBA said there must be due prosecution and conviction regime in place.



GBA in the statement, expressed disquiet over the rising cases of coronavirus in Ghana with particular concern about the incidents of confirmed cases in institutions and businesses in general that have resulted in the shutting down of some workplaces.

As a result, the Bar has called on all citizens and residents of Ghana to comply with all laws that have been made as a safeguard to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and to guarantee public safety and protection.



It urged the media and all other recognised professional bodies and associations to be ambassadors in a sustained effort to compliment all efforts made so far to ensure public health, safety and protection.

