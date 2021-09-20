Arrest those vandalizing property in protest against MMDCEs nominee - Dan Botwe to police

Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Dan Botwe

Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Dan Botwe has served notice to the police to arrest persons who will cause mayhem or cause destruction to properties following the announcement of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

According to him, any such group of trouble makers should be regarded as "lawless citizens".



Dan Botwe, who is also the MP for Okere, on Sunday, released the full list of MMDCE nominees at a press conference in Accra.



The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Ashanti Regional Secretary, Sam Pyne, has been nominated as MCE for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) while a former Deputy Minister of Greater Accra, Elizabeth Sackey, replaces Mohammed Adjei Sowah as the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) boss.



Key among the casualties are the chief executives of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah; the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La; the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Osei Assibey Antwi; the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly, Anthony Egyir Aikins, and the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly (TaMA), Mr Iddrisu Musah Superior.



Vandalizing property & protests

Some disgruntled NPP youth, prior to and after the announcement of these MMDCEs, went on the rampage when they realized that their preferred candidate's name was missing.



Some youth in the Odododiodio constituency embarked on a protest on Saturday, burning car tyres in the process.



Police have announced the arrest of four persons said to be ringleaders of that disorder in Jamestown.



At Chereponi in the North East Region, the NPP youth destroyed some structures after the nomination of Zuwera Mada Nashiru as the District Chief Executive was announced.



The aggrieved youth wanted their favourite candidate, S. K. Orlando, nominated, although he was not recommended for nomination.

The District Police command quickly moved to the scene to restore calm in the area.



Police should arrest perpetrators of violence



Speaking on Okay FM's Ade Akye Abia programme, he explained that the party will not entertain such rude behaviour and anything that seeks to undermine the peace and stability of the country.



"The president in his wisdom and in consultation with fellow party elders has nominated various MMDCEs so if you don't support the president's nominee, the best thing to do is to reach out to your party executives than resort to violence.



"I entreat the police to do their work and arrest perpetrators of violence or any group of persons that will want to take the law into their own hands and cause violence," he added.

Final confirmation of MMDCEs



The nominated MMDCEs are expected to be subjected to voting by assembly members in their various MMDAs for approval before they will be issued with appointment letters.



Per Article 243 (1) of the 1992 Constitution, the chief executive for every MMDA shall be appointed by the President, with the prior approval of not less than two-thirds majority of members of the assembly present and voting at a meeting.