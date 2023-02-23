Arrest warrant: Apologise to Nayiri and never repeat it — Mamprugu Traditional Council to govt

Naa Alhaji Abuba Nasimong, Paramount Chief of Bunkpurugu Traditional Area

The Mamprugu Traditional Council has cautioned government to withdraw a statement it issued and has consequently demanded an unconditional apology from the government.

This follows the military’s attempt to arrest the overlord and the purportedly installed Bawku Naba.



Speaking on behalf of the Council, Paramount Chief of Gbankoni, Naba Lare Haruna Nasinmo II, he said the Mamprugu Overlord ‘Nayiri’ is the only legitimate enskinning authority of the Bawku Chieftaincy skin and government cannot change that.



The Council held a mamoth press conference attended by over members of the council, youth and sympathisers of Mamprugu on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

This was after the Nayiri had sworn in a new Chief for the Bawku Traditional area when the Mamprusi faction of the protracted Bawku conflict were at the palace of the overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Bohugu Mahama Abdulai Sherigah II for the enskinment of new Bawku Naba despite the recognition of Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II by the government and the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs as the legitimate ruler of the area.



The same High Court overturned the decision.