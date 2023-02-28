Arrest warrant for Nayiri: Can you imagine someone ordering arrest of Asantehene? – Obiri Boahen

Former deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party Nana Obiri Boahen

A former deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government for the arrest warrant issued for the Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, the Nayiri of the Mamprugu Traditional Area.

Speaking in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, on Tuesday, Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen said that the government officials, particularly those at the Office of the Attorney General and the court, did the NPP, especially Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, no good.



He added that the arrest warrant for the Nayiri over his installation of a new King was completely shameful and will not even be thought of if the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom or any other king in Ghana were to take the same action.



“The Vice President is from Walewale and so the Nayiri is his King. Bawumia is the vice present of Ghana and so illegally and procedurally, you can't say that a bench warrant can be issued for his arrest. But the vice president will be and he will hear that a bench warrant has been issued for his overload.



“Those who are from the Ashanti Region, those who are from Dorma, those from the Ga land, those from Kwahu, how will you feel if you are the vice president and an arrest warrant was issued for you overlord?... Your overlord did not poison someone, he has not shot someone dead and a warrant will be issued for his arrest.



“It is unfair and unfortunate, they have not been fair to Bawumia… the Mamprusi people will be asking what is the use of having a vice president from their tribe,” he said in Twi.



A Bolgatanga High Court on Friday, February 17, 2023, issued an arrest warrant for the Nayiri and the new chief of Bawku he enskinned after the government condemned the installation.

The warrant was however rescinded by the court after an attempt to effect the arrest of the two men led to clashes at Nalerigu between soldiers and angry youth of the town.



In the new order issued on February 21, 2023, the court led by Justice Alexander Graham said: "Upon hearing the affidavit of the Lieutenant Colonel Ajibadeck Benjamin Baba (Retired) for variation of an order for warrant of arrest and upon hearing from Mrs. Joyce Debrah (Principal State Attorney), it is hereby ordered that the warrant of arrest issued for the arrest of Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga (Paramount Chief of Mamprugu Traditional Area) and his kingmakers is hereby rescinded under the inherent jurisdiction of the High Court."



IB/DA