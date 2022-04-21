Arrested Reagan Kaaiemabong is not a pharmacist – Pharmaceutical Society

The Pharmaceutical Soceity of Ghana says Reagan Kaaiemabong is not its member

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana has stated that a man wildly reported to be a pharmacist, is not a member of the association.



Reagan Kaaiemabong, is currently facing charges of possession of firearm without authority and threatening to kill two persons following his arrest at a 2M Transport Yard at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.



But in a release singed by its Executive Secretary, Rev. Dr Dennis Sena Awitty, the suspect who has been reported as being a pharmacist is not a registered pharmacist.



“The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has taken notice of a news report in some print and online media portals about the arrest and prosecution of one Mr. Reagan Kaaiemabong. He is being referred to as a pharmacist in the publication.

“The PSGH is the registered and recognized professional association of all pharmacists practicing in Ghana.



“The PSGH wants to bring it to the attention of all media houses and the general public that the said Reagan Kaaiemabong is not a pharmacist,” parts of the release stated.



Meanwhile, the suspect who has pleaded not guilty to the charges pressed against him has been granted a bail in the sum of GH₵100,000 with two sureties by an Accra Circuit Court.



He is expected to reappear in court on May 17, 2022.



