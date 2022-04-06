0
Arrested 'gunman' is a sergeant - Police

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The 'gunman' who was recently seen brandishing a pistol in a video that has gone viral has been identified as a Police Sergeant.

According to the Ghana Police Service he is stationed at the Central Regional Police Command.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', the Director-General of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Kwesi Ofori said the officer has been interdicted and a criminal investigation is ongoing.

"In line with our rules and regulations, he has been interdicted for investigations to continue. Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) is looking at the administrative conduct of the officer and CID is pursuing the criminal aspect of it," he said.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Police Service says “Preliminary findings show that the person who was seen wielding the weapon is a police Sergeant stationed at the Central Regional Police Command. The said policeman has been interdicted to make way for a full investigation into the matter.

Investigation further indicates that the Police Sgt. lodged a complaint of assault against his assailants alleging that he was attacked by a group of persons one of whom was wielding a cutlass”.

