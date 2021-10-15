Arrested internet fraudster also owns cannabidiol farm in the Ashanti Region

The Police managed to arrest the suspect but none of his accomplices were found in the house

The Akyem Kwabeng District Police Command in the Eastern region has arrested a 26-year-old alleged cyber fraudster.

The suspect David Egbert,26 was arrested on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, by a team led by DSP Harold Opoku Yamoah, the District Police Commander.



Police retrieved and seized two HP laptops, one Ipad phone, seven jars containing particles of leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, two toffees suspected to have laced with Indian hemp, one Huawei turboNet, one itel turboNet, one MTN turbojet, one digital microscope, one Samsung power bank, two laptop chargers, two lightning systems, and their chargers.



Starr News has gathered that the local Police arrested the suspect upon a tip-off that the suspect and his accomplices were engaged in internet fraud in a house.



Police proceeded to the scene and managed to arrest the suspect but none of his accomplices was found in the house.



A search was conducted in the suspect's house and police found that the suspect had cultivated plants suspected to be Cannabidiol in two of his four-bedroom apartments.

The United Nations has noted that developing countries such as Ghana are at a higher risk of cyber-related crimes than developed countries.



Cybercrimes in Ghana have taken a rudimentary form of internet fraud targeting gullible foreigners, known locally as sakawa or “419”.



These crimes traditionally involved credit card and advanced fee fraud and capitalized on the vulnerabilities and gullibility of internet users.



Cybercrimes have evolved into considerably more complex and sophisticated enterprises, targeting the rich and more valuable victims inside and outside of Ghana. Financial Institutions also continue to suffer cyber-attacks leading to huge losses.



It is estimated that between 2016 and 2018, the country lost over US$200 million to recorded cybercrime cases.

According to the cybercrime unit of the Ghana Police Service, more than half of these reported cases were linked to fraud.



Police also recorded an increase in cybercrimes in the country from 116 in 2016 to 412 in 2017 and further to 558 in 2018.



Meanwhile, the Cyber Security Authority in Ghana has assured Ghanaians of aggressive enforcement of cyber laws following the passage of the cyber Security Act on December 10, 2020.



At a workshop for Journalists in Koforidua on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, the program’s Manager at the Authority Aaron Felix Opoku Boateng said two key challenges funding and low awareness of Cybercrime are being addressed.



He said fighting cybercrime is a collective responsibility, therefore, called on Ghanaians to be conscious and cautious of their actions when conducting activities on the internet