Arrogance of power influencing 'careless, reckless' Lord Commey – Mahama

Lord Commey is Director of Operations at the Presidency

Former President John Dramani Mahama has hit back at the Director of Operations at the Presidency, Lord Oblitey Commey over his claim that the ruling New Patriotic Party will not hand over power to the opposition National Democratic Congress.

According to Mr Mahama, members of the ruling party are exhibiting arrogance of power with their comments and desire to hold on to power at all cost.



“What kind of democracy is NPP fostering in this country, when you listen to people like Lord Commey, It’s about power. It’s not about the welfare of the people, what is the meaning of that?



“This is the sovereign will of the people who elected you to serve. You know when arrogance of power sets in then you hear people speak so carelessly, and recklessly. I think it is most unfortunate.



"It’s been arrogance of power; he was quoting the President, the President said he is going to hand over power to an NPP President, he will hand over to someone he knows well; it is not your will it is God’s will and the will of the people,” Mr Mahama noted in an interview in the Volta region where he is currently embarking on his Thank you tour.



What Lord Commey said:

Speaking on behalf of the President at a party conference last week, Mr Commey noted the President has every intention of handing over power to the next NPP flagbearer and not the opposition.



“I don’t care who becomes national chairman, I don’t care who becomes flagbearer, what I care is that the NPP continues to reign in this country. The power I have I will not hand it over today or tomorrow.



He charged NPP members at the grass-root level to work hard in ensuring that the NPP doesn’t make costly mistakes based on pettiness that would cause the party to hand over power



“Breaking the 8, it’s become a slogan. I don’t have any 8 to break. I am continuing; tell your friend, we are continuing…you are just scaring yourself as if there is something to break.”