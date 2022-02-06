Arrogance of ruling elites, mass unemployment must be nipped in the bud to avert coups – Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu Lawmaker, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has asked governments to address the fundamental causes of the military takeovers of the governance of countries in West Africa.

He said the governments should pick lessons from how coups in the sub region are being celebrated by the local people.



The Minority Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs listed the “issue of mass unemployment, lack of opportunity, the contempt’s and arrogance of the ruling elites, intransigence and refusing to listen” as some of the causes of the coup d’etats which must be addressed.



“Government should just do what the people want and the people will protect the democracy,” he stressed.



He added “We must all be concerned with the coup that is happening in West Africa. This is the first time in 23 years that we are seeing this in West Africa.”



Mr Ablakwa was speaking on the Key Points show on TV3 Saturday February 5 while contributing to a discussion on the meeting held by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Accra to address the issue of coups in the region.



During the meeting, Chair of ECOWAS, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo raised concern over the breach of constitutional order in the region notably with the recent military coup d’états and attempted coup d’état in some Member States.

In this regard, the Authority reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening democracy, freedom and good governance in the region and instructs the Commission to expedite the review of the 2001 Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance and the related legal instruments.



“The Heads of State and Government express their deep gratitude to H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa AKUFO-ADDO, President of the Republic of Ghana and Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, for his leadership in ensuring the success of the Summit.”



Mr Akufo-Addo told his colleague Heads of State to work hard to deal with the menace of the coup d’états in the sub region.



Mr Akufo-Addo said the resurgence of coup d’états in the region is a matter of grave concern because it challenges the democratic way of lives chosen.



“Your presence here is a strong indication of your willingness to find a sustainable solution to the resurgence of the cancer in our region. Let us address this dangerous trend collectively and decisively before it devastates the whole region.