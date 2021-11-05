Arthur K wants Sam Okudzeto held for contempt of parliament

Presidential Candidate aspirant of the NPP, Dr. Kobina Arthur Kennedy

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart and a former Presidential Candidate aspirant, Dr. Kobina Arthur Kennedy, has described as contemptuous the language used by Council of State member, Sam Okudzeto in describing the Private Members Bill filed by some two Parliamentarians for reform to legal education in Ghana.

The former Ghana Bar Association (GBA) President had threatened to deal with the South Dayi Member of Parliament (MP), Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, and Madina's Francis-Xavier Sosu with laid-down regulations over their calls for reform.



“If you misbehave, we will deal with you in accordance with the rules and laws that have been laid down,” the esteemed lawyer is quoted as saying.



But in a write-up on Thursday, November 4, Dr. Arthur Kennedy said: “Such language, respectfully, is contemptuous of Parliament.”



He said but for the waning powers of the legislature subtly engineered by the executive, powers to exercise oversight responsibility for professional, trade, and business organisations lay in the bosom of MPs.

“Now, there is no living Ghanaian I hold in higher esteem than Sam Okudzeto – for his courage and determination in our valiant struggle to end the PNDC dictatorship,” he wrote.



“But he is dead wrong on this one...If Parliament cannot pass a law on education – any education, who can?” he wondered.



For him, what the General legal Council (GLC) ought to do is to give inputs as Parliament “seeks to reform a legal education system and profession that no longer serve our needs.”