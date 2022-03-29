Articulated truck involved in an accident at Sofoline Interchange

Dozens of squatters living under Sofoline Interchange were affected

There was a mild gridlock at Sofoline Interchange on Monday, March 28, 2022, as an articulated truck carrying about 9000 sheets of plywood is currently stuck on the road after an accident occurred on Sunday.

Dozens of squatters living under Sofoline Interchange in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti escaped death after the 9000 sheets of plywood came off a moving trailer on the Interchange.



About three wooden structures occupied by the squatters under the Interchange were completely destroyed after some sheets of Plywood fell on top of the structures.



The accident according to a report by OTEC News, occurred on Sunday, March 27, 2022, around 6:00 p-m.



Some people who escaped unhurt disclosed that they were all outside when their structures were completely destroyed in the accident

The trailer with registration number GS- 6983-21 was transporting the Plywoods from Goaso to Accra.



The driver of the vehicle Mohammed Idrisu in an interview said the car which was well-loaded experienced some balancing after journeying through what he described as a poor road.



He added that the sheets of plywoods came off the car when he decided to negotiate a curve on the Interchange.



At the time of filing this report, no security official had come to the scene to help clear the road for commuters.