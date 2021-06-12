Articulator truck falls off Kwame Nkrumah Circle Overpass

• The articulator truck fell off the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Overpass

• The truck failed its brakes whilst trying to make it to the top of the overpass



• No death was recorded from the accident



An articulator truck carrying gallons of engine oil fell off the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Overpass on Friday, June 12.



The accident occurred at around 9pm on the Ring road stretch toward Kaneshie when the articulator truck with registration number GT 8387 X failed its brakes whilst trying to make it to the top of the overpass.



An eyewitness who was riding a motorcycle behind the truck recessed after the tyres burst before the metallic container fell off.



The police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident. No death was recorded at the time of filing this story.

This is the third time a similar event has occurred on the Ring road stretch where a metallic container on an articulator truck fell off at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle overpass.



In 2017, a DAF truck with registration number GT 5557 – 11 carrying two containers loaded with bags of rice and sugar lost it balance and fell injuring three people in the process.



Another cargo truck fell on its side on the overpass when the driver of the truck carrying raw materials for the production of diapers and sanitary pads lost control of the truck in 2019.



Watch video of the accident on Friday below



