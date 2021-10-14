As Evangelical Presbyterians, we say no to LGBTQ+ - Moderator

Right. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. Bliss Divine Agbeko (RTD), E. P. Church moderator

Source: GNA

Right. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. Bliss Divine Agbeko (RTD), Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana has stated that the Church’s stance is totally against the promotion of LGBTQ+ culture in the country.

He said in a nationwide address streamed live on social media that the concept of LGBTQ+ did not conform to the natural order, and would therefore not be accepted by the Church.



The remarks by the Moderator come amidst seething sentiments over the advancement of an anti LGBTQ+ Bill in Parliament by some Members of Parliament, majority of whom are from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) side of the House.



Rt. Rev. Agbeko said the promotion of the culture, which he said was alien to the Church, would negatively affect human procreation, and the survival of the human species.



“The LGBTQ+ is a recipe for self-destruction and the extinction of human life and race. Any practice that does not promote life and conform to the natural common order of living cannot be good since it is not life sustaining no matter how it feels.



“Our culture and tradition in sexual desire and orientation is life supporting and sustaining. Therefore, we do not endorse and do not accept any sexual orientation that contravenes our faith, our tradition and culture as natural or Godly practice.



"Our doctrine as a Church, faith and religious practices as a Church does not accept LGBTQ+ ideas as authentic. We believe it stirs the anger of God as in Genesis 19: 5-12, and if not repented, will cause destruction of human life and race."

“As Evangelical Presbyterians, we say no to LGBTQ+,” he stated.



The Moderator linked sexual tendencies of persons who identified with the sexual orientation to abnormality, and said such would require medical help.



“The LGBTQ+ is one of those abnormalities we refuse to accept. We say no to it. Anybody in that practice is experiencing a neurological or psychological challenge and therefore needs help,” he noted.



Rt. Rev. Agbeko said such persons needed prayer and counseling support, and not justification by any means.



“We must be kind towards them on humanitarian grounds but not to think and feel as they do. Such persons suffering from neurological malfunctioning in terms of their sexuality and orientation should not be seen as normal and giving legal justification in the name of Human Rights.



Such elements talk about how they feel about themselves; it is a feeling; feelings are perceptions and are subjective which should not be imposed in any way on others. At best, it is a neurological or psychological feeling thus a mental status. A form of misfit being justified in the name of human rights."