As UK’s PM resigns for failing to address public concerns, Akufo-Addo is insulting us - Dr. Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following the resignation of UK’s Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

In a tweet shared on Thursday, October 20, 2022, the MP intimated that the UK PM resigned after 44 days just because she failed to address the sentiment of the British people, unlike Akufo-Addo.



He added that Akufo-Addo is rather insulting Ghanaians for complaining about the current difficulties in the country.



“In UK a PM resigns 44 days into office, fired Finance Minister earlier, due to failure to address the concerns of the people. In GH, NADAA calls us names because we are complaining about a currency running diarrhoea, galloping inflation, higher fuel prices, high cost of living!” the MP’s tweet read.



Liz Truss resigned as Prime Minister of the UK some 44 days after she took office.



This comes about a week after UK-born Ghanaian Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked amid fallouts from the mini-budget presented before the UK parliament.



“I recognise given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative party. I’ve spoken to his majesty the King to notify him I’m resigning as leader of the Conservative party,” Liz Truss reportedly said in her resignation speech to the British populace.

The PM's administration was engulfed in turmoil after investors and markets protested some tax cuts and policies in the budget revealed by Kwasi Kwarteng on September 23, 2022.



Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly announced, among other things, a £43 billion package of unfunded tax cuts in his “mini” Budget, a decision that is said to have caused panic in the financial markets, affecting the pound while increasing government borrowing costs and leading to a withdrawal of some offers for home purchase loans by lenders.



After much pressure to reverse his fiscal plan which rattled markets and created an uproar among politicians, he was sacked by Liz Truss.



Ms. Truss and Mr. Kwarteng argued that the tax-cutting measures will promote economic growth among other things.



