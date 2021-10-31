'As a former prophet, I know doom prophecies can be kept secret' – Maurice Ampaw

Private Legal Practitioner Maurice Ampaw

Private Legal Practitioner Maurice Ampaw says he was once a prophet but the grace left him because he has failed to harness the gift God gave to him.

According to him, at the age of 14, God called him for His work and he did exceeded during that time with His work



He said for ten years, he was the youth president for his church adding that he occupied several spiritual positions in school and especially at Commonwealth Hall at UG-Legon.



The Lawyer made this revelation about his life to buttress the point that Prophets can control themselves and not always make public some of the revelations they see in the spiritual realm.

“My brother please every prophet has the ability to control himself when they get revelations. I’ve been a prophet before and I know the ability to control yourself is there. Being a prophet is something that grows but if you don’t develop it, it keeps dwindling until it’s out of the way.



“I’m a former Prophet and everyone who knows me knows this about me. When I was 14 years the Lord called me to do his work. I was the youth President for 10 years in my Church and I worked in the spirit,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.



Maurice Ampaw made this revelation as part of the conversation on doom prophecies and how they can be dealt with in Ghana.