As a former spare parts dealer, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu understands the agitators - MCE

Majority Leader hooted and pelted with sachet water

Suame MCE confirms protest is over bad roads



Suame MCE says concerns are being addressed



Maxwell Ofosu Boakye, the Municipal Chief Executive of Suame has stated that the incident at Suame Magazine on July 18 when the Majority Leader was hooted at by artisans is understandable.



He said the issues boiled down to justifiable frustration on the part of the protesters who among others pelted the Majority Leader with sachet water when he made his way to an arranged meeting to speak to their challenges with bad roads.



The MCE stressed that a lack of communication on his part was also to blame because he had passed on information about when the particular road network over which the protest was staged was to be fixed.

In an interview with Accra-based Metro TV, the MCE said calm had been restored in the area, dismissing talk of the people having had enough of the Majority Leader’s 28-year reign as the Member of Parliament.



He said the MP, himself a spare parts dealer, understood how things happened in the Magazine area relative to how easy it is to get people to gather and protest over an issue of concern.



“My boss has been in office for close to 28 years and if the people are not comfortable with him, they wouldn’t keep him for this long.



“… he was a spare parts dealer himself, and he knows how people within that enclave behave and how … getting numbers doesn’t take long to do. If two, or three people decide to do something, you’ll see bystanders coming in by the time you realise you have a huge number,” he said.



Whiles admitting that he had been pelted with sachet water which he stressed did not get to him, he observed that there was no intent to harm him because the protesters could have used metallic objects to pelt him in the abundance of many in the area.

Background



Some artisans at the Suame Magazine in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region on Monday, July 18, 2022, hooted and pelted their Member of Parliament with sachet water over the bad state of roads in the Constituency.



The MP was there to inspect the abandoned Suame highway which the artisans said had claimed a life due to its deteriorated nature.



The angry artisans upon hearing of the arrival of the MP thronged the highway and started hooting, pelting him with sachets of water. They also blocked some roads in videos sighted by GhanaWeb.



According to the MCE, the MP managed to make it to a meeting point where he met leaders of the workers’ groups and explained to them what was being done to address their concerns.













