As in Assin North, Nana B schemed against Alan in Kumawu – Hopeson Adorye details

Alan Kyerematen, former Minister of Trade and Industry

Alan Kyerematen, former trade minister and flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was subjected to mistreatment by National Organizer of the NPP, an aide, Hopeson Adorye has disclosed.

The NPP national official, Henry Nana Boakye, referred to as Nana B, according to Adorye, had undertaken measures to disrupt the campaign of Alan Kyerematen during the Kumawu by-election last month.



He detailed how Alan had requested to meet up with the NPP’s candidate in the by-election to campaign and that the Alan team was directed to deal with Nana B because he was the coordinator on the ground.



“We were in contact with Nana B on our way from Kumasi till we got to Kumawu, when we called, he told us the candidate had gone to Oyoko. We asked him to call the candidate before we went to see greet the Kumawu chief.



“(When we didn't get feedback) We proceeded to Bodomase, the village of the candidate and also greeted the chief before we did some ‘house to house’ campaigning and went to the market to canvass for votes for the candidate," he stated.



He enumerated a series of scenarios he said were schemes to thwart Alan from meeting with and campaigning for the candidate.

He added: “Nana B behaved in some ways till it appeared that the party belonged to one person. Does he underrate Alan’s strength in this party? Everyone has their base in this party,” he warned.



Hopeson Adorye was speaking in an interview with US-based ‘The Announcer Newspaper.’



Nana B has come under fire recently over allegations that he caused an embarrassment to Alan during the NPP’s final campaign rally on June 25 ahead of the June 27 by-election.



He subsequently apologized for the incident which saw the arrival of Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia interrupting an address by Alan.



The NPP lost the election to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).





