Asabee receives euphoric reactions from NPP grassroots members in Ahafo Region

Aspiring National Chairman for the NPP, Stephen Asamoah Boateng

The Aspiring National Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has toured the six constituencies in the Ahafo Region.

His entry into the region was met with euphoric reactions from grassroots members who see him as the ‘Grassroot Commander’.



The former Local Government & Information Minister began his tour on Sunday, June 5, 2022, from the Asunafo North constituency.



At Goaso, Hon. Asabee met delegates from both Asunafo North & Asunafo South constituencies to espouse his 7 points agenda for the party.



He said NPP wants to make history by breaking the eight and added that the National Annual delegates conference to be held in Accra in July 2022, is going to be a defining moment in the political history of the party.



He said NPP is faced with binary options; either to elect a National Chairman who will change the status quo for the party to break the eight or elect an armchair Chairman who will come and replay the 2008 political drama which sent NPP into opposition.



Unity is number one on his 7 points agenda



He reminded delegates of the popular quote in the Bible which says "a house divided against itself can never stand."

He said NPP lost the 2008 elections because of disunity.



“To break the eight (8) therefore requires a unifier, a political magnet around which every party member can gravitate towards, and by all account, Hon. Asamoah Boateng is the epitome of a unifier which NPP yearns for” he boasted.



Agenda 60/40



The former Tourism minister re-echoed the popular 40% plan which was received with thunderous applause from the delegates.



Being the grassroots General himself, Hon Asabee said the voice of the rank & file of the party will form an essential pillar of his administration.



He said he will therefore ensure that 40% of government appointments are allocated to the party people.



His campaigns have been largely anchored on empowering those at the bottom of the party pyramid who always bear the brunt of opposition attacks.

He was worried about the raw deal that party people receive during government recruitment.



He promised to reverse the trend which has the tendency to breed apathy going into the 2024 elections.



Resourcing The Party On Timely Basis



Hon Asabee reiterated the need for a party in power that is going into succession election to have the requisite logistics for the task ahead.



Being the immediate past Director of State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA), he is well connected with CEOs and owners of capital in the country.



He has therefore demonstrated to delegates how to source resources to propel the party to crossover the 2024 hurdle.



Assigning proper roles for the vice-chairmen & assistant secretary

The former MP for Mfantseman touched on the need to redefine with clarity, the roles of the elective vice positions of the party.



Welfare of party members



The welfare of party members featured prominently on his agenda.



He said party members who suffer in their line of duties will not be left to their fate.



Hon Asabee recalls the deaths and mistreatments our party members suffered at the hands of NDC in places like Sankore, Mim, and Hwidiem.



Ironically, these NDC hoodlums who perpetrated such heinous acts are the very people who still control the Ahafo forest resources.



Hon. Asabee who came with fire in his belly bemoaned why NPP people should be orphans in their own government.

He promised to turn the short end of the stick being held by party people.



Resourcing party communication unit



Being a former information minister, Hon Asabee is very much aware of the instrumental role which the communication team plays for the party.



He said the importance of party communicators cannot be overemphasized.



He assured delegates that, the communication teams in the various constituencies will be adequately resourced to trumpet the good works of the government and to also water down the vile propaganda being thrown around by the NDC.