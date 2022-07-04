Asabeee throws a debate challenge to NPP Chairmanship hopefuls

NPP national chairman hopeful, Stephen Asamoah Boateng (Asabee)

Leading contestant for the National Chairman position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Asamoah Boateng (Asabee), has thrown a challenge to his fellow aspirants to open up for a debate.



He wants the party members to decide who among them is best able to explain their positions on various issues, especially how they intend to defeat the NDC in 2024, and who has a deeper knowledge and understanding of the party.



According to Mr. Asamoah Boateng, he has thrown the challenge on occasions but has received no response from them.



Asabeee added that he has the best communication skills to deal with the propaganda of NDC.

“Events leading to the general elections of 2024 require an action-oriented approach and a field commander leading the charge, and I am the best candidate among the contenders,” he said.



Speaking on the Breakfast Show on GTV on Friday morning, Mr. Asamoah Boateng noted that even though he is aware that his contenders have contributed to the party, his contribution far outweighs theirs.



“I have accomplished a lot that I believe the party would want to appreciate me for, I was part of the formation of this party. When there was no party activity in those days, I started the formation of the party in the UK.



“Yes, my colleagues have done something but not as much as I have contributed. I have thrown them a challenge and I want them to challenge me, let’s come on the set…and then let’s talk. Who can articulate the party’s position better. It’s a challenge I throw to them. Let them take it up, if they want to battle, let’s have a battle then we have the best to go out there, because the battle ahead is not going to be easy,” he noted.



He recounted how he was exiled at age 22 for fighting Rawlings, adding that he still didn’t give up but began organizing some people in the United Kingdom (UK) to work towards the formation of the NPP.



“I started forming it all with my colleagues Ampratwum Sarpong, Dan Botwe, and then we brought J.H. Mensah, Kwadwo Mpiani, and S.K. Boafo and we worked [on it]. So we knew democracy would come, but we had to get together,” he recounted.

Some of his contenders have been speaking to delegates about their services to the party. But Asabeee, as he is affectionately called, says he stands tall amongst them when it comes to service and loyalty to the party.



The ruling NPP will be going to the polls on July 15 and 16 to choose National Executives who will steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.



Among those opposing Mr. Asamoah Boateng for the National Chairmanship position are Daavi Ama Gifty Asantewaa Ayew, Mr. Sammy Crabbe, Prof Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, Mr. Akwasi Osei Adjei, Mr. Stephen Ntim, Joseph Ayikoi Otoo and Kwabena Abankwa Yeboah.



Mr. Asamoah Boateng has told his contenders that the party is at the point of making history and it, therefore, needs a leader who is not only educated but assertive and visionary to lead it into the 2024 General elections, “and I am the one who has all these, even my colleagues know this.”



