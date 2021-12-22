Asafo Hene celebrates one year reign

Asafo Boakye Agyemang Bonsu, Akwamuhene of Kumasi Traditional Council

The Akwamuhene of Kumasi Traditional Council who doubles as the chief of Kumasi Asafo Acheamfour Asafo Boakye Agyemang Bonsu on Sunday, December 19, 2021, commemorated the first anniversary of his accession to the stool with a thanksgiving service.

Held at Asafo Palace, the event brought together hundreds of well-wishers and dignitaries across the country including officials of the Environmental Protection Agency where he had worked as a climate change expert prior to his enstoolment.



Displays from various cultural troupes at the Thanksgiving service showcased the richness of Asante culture.



Born William Kojo Agyeman Bonsu, the German-based Ghanaian scientist was sworn in as the 22nd chief of Kumasi Asafo by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Speaking at the event, Acheamfour Asafo Boakye Agyemang Bonsu expressed his gratitude to the overlord of Ashanti Kingdom Otumfour Osei Tutu II for entrusting him with the Akwamuhene stool.



He also commended residents and communities under his rule for supporting his leadership right from the day he swore his allegiance to serve them.

"I must say I am a happy person today, to celebrate my first anniversary on this great stool with you, I do not take this lifetime opportunity lightly and so, therefore, will lead with honesty and humility".he said.



Acheamfour Asafo Boakye Agyemang Bonsu however called on religious institutions to collaborate with chiefs for the promotion of peace, development and the rich Ghanaian culture.



He opined that, chiefs and religious leaders had greater influence in society, adding that there was the need for them to team up and roll out good measures to support any government of the day for accelerated development.



Bompata Area Head of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Yaw Agyei Kwarteng who led the prayer and worship session at the event praised the Asafo chief for his role in ensuring peace and development in the area one year as ruler of the area.



He again expressed joy over efforts by the new chief to bring together religious and traditional leaders to promote peace and development in the area.