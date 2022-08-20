Asamoah Gyan addresses misconceptions about himself

A number of stories have been told about Baffour Gyan but his brother, Asamoah Gyan, pays little attention to such narratives because he trusts his sibling and as a victim of fabricated reports, it is only right to take those reportages with a pinch of salt, the former captain of the Black Stars has said.

In his interview with Dentaa, Asamoah Gyan who described Baffour Gyan as his backbone and the brain behind his success asserted that a greater majority of things said about him are utterly lies.



According to the footballer, some persons who have yet to encounter him have formed fallacious opinions about him based on his posture and what they have heard others spew, a disposition he said, “comes with the territory”.



“I know 98% of the things said about me are totally false but sometimes, I do motivate myself and say ‘I’m at the top so definitely, people will try to ride on my name’” he said.



“I’m not the only one who people have fabricated lies on. I feel like the mentality we have, when they see a bigger name, they just assume ‘this guy is proud’, ‘this guy smokes weed’ and that’s it; they tag you. And you know I’ve never tasted alcohol before; I’ve never smoked weed before,” the soccer player clarified.



While he acknowledged that he and his brother have become the target of many due to their status, Gyan noted that the canker becomes irritating at a point, especially when his brother, Baffour, is accused wrongly.



“People don’t really understand. When things happen, sometimes, people do blame my brother who has been the backbone but they don’t know what he has done in my life. He’s my backbone, he’s my success,” Gyan said. “When I hear people say things like that, I just laugh; sometimes, I get upset because they don’t know him, they don’t know what he does. He doesn’t want to see me sad so he makes sure he does everything and people don’t really understand.

He continued: “When people fabricate lies and put the stories out there, they put the blame on my brother sometimes which I think it’s not fair.”



Among others, the Gyan brothers have been tagged as arrogant and abusive.



After musician, Castro and his partner, Janet Bandu got missing in 2014 while on holiday with the Gyan brothers at the Ada Estuary, Gyan was accused of ritual killing but denied involvement in the disappearance of the pair.



A portion of a statement from the Gyans read: “We had no hand in that occurrence. We have no moral or legal culpability whatsoever.”



In 2020, tennis player, Gideon Martey, accused the former Ghanaian international footballers of assault. Baffour Gyan, however, denied the accusation.



Baffour said in an interview on Asempa FM that “I and Asamoah Gyan didn’t throw our hands at Godwin Martey. It was just an exchange of words. The tempers were high, so some of the words were harsh and I apologise for that but we didn’t fight him physically. How can we fight at the soldier’s premises?”

Meanwhile, Asamoah Gyan has said he is training in preparation for a possible World Cup 2022 appearance.











BB