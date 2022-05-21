Asanko Gold vs GMWU: Court adjourns wrongful dismissal case to June 1

File photo

A High Court in Amasaman in Accra was compelled to adjourn the case involving 299 employees of Asanko Gold who were sacked without proper compensation.

This was after Counsel for the Respondents (Asanko Gold) indicated to the court that it was yet to be served with any affidavits in opposition to their motion from the plaintiffs, Ghana Mine Workers Union(GMWU).



The court consequently adjourned the case to June 1, to enable them opportunity to be served.



The aggrieved workers have dragged Asanko Gold to court claiming unfair dismissal.

“The plaintiff avers that in accordance with section 65 of the Labour Act 2003 (Act 651) and the provisions of the two Collective Agreements, the parties in addition to the provision of the Collective Agreement on redundancy, negotiated a Memorandum of Understanding dated 10th February 2022, to finalize the payment of redundancy compensation of the workers who are affected by the redundancy exercise”, the statement of claim read in part.



The workers further accused Asanko Gold of “seeking to unilaterally vary the agreements by sending the workers home without paying the full redundancy emolument of the workers or at all”, as they pray the High Court to declare that the conduct of their employer is “a gross breach, violation and contravention of the provisions of the Collective Agreements and memorandum of understanding and unlawful”.