Asante Bediatuo being vilified, attacked because of cheap politics - NPP man

A communication team member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwesi Botchwey has posited that there is a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of lawyer Asante Bediatuo, the Executive Secretary of President Akufo-Addo.

He claims some persons are throwing mud at him just to make him look like a bad person when he is not.



The President’s Executive Secretary, Nana Asante Bediatuo, has denied reports that he has purchased the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra.



He was accused on social media of buying the plush facility for his wife.



However, his lawyers, in a statement, denied the claims.



“It has come to the attention of our client that there are persistent and widely circulating rumours that he has purchased the Holiday Inn Hotel in Airport City, Accra for his wife. Indeed, several persons, including media practitioners, both in Ghana and abroad have contacted our client to inform him of these rumours. It is obvious that the deliberate circulation of these are intended to paint our client in a negative light in view of the very senior position he holds in government.”

“We are instructed to inform the public that there is no iota of truth in the rumour. We state unequivocally that neither our client nor his wife has purchased or has any interest whatsoever in the said Holiday In Hotel,” the statement added.



Kwesi Botchwey, in a reaction to the story, said some persons have consistently attacked Asante Bediatuo for no reason.



He said the man has consistently been vilified, attacked and allegations thrown at him.



He posited that it would not be surprising if people accuse him of buying the Jubilee House.



He advised politicians to desist from attacking their opponents and making false accusations against them just because of scoring cheap political points.