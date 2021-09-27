Asante Effiduase launches celebration of 2021 Odwira Festival

Nana Adu Ameyaw II, Chief of Asante Effiduase Traditional Area and others at the launch

Source: Gideon Ebbah, Contributor

The Effiduase Traditional Council in the Ashanti Region has officially launched the celebration of its maiden Odwira Festival for 2021.

Nana Adu Ameyaw II, Chief of Asante Effiduase Traditional Area briefing the media during the launch, said the essence of the celebration is to unite the people (from and in the area) for a common cause of socio-economic development as well as establish and enable the platform for attraction of investments.



Commending the Local Christian Council and Muslim Council for their effective collaboration with the Traditional Council over the years especially in their engagement of support to ensure the success and realization of the Odwira festivity, Nana Ameyaw II said festivals do not only exuberate traditional culture but also help to promote acceptable socio-cultural and moral values in the society.



“We believe the celebration of this festival would promote traditions and practice of our culture in the nation,” he added.

Nana Ameyaw II reiterated the need for embracing traditional culture and its governance since "that was a direct institution by our forefathers that always brought peace, love, togetherness, and a sense of belonging."



He called on persons originating from the area who were both home and abroad to get involved in ensuring the successful celebration of the festival which would have its grand durbar held on the 2nd of October, 2021 at Effiduase.