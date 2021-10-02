Asante Mampong Police arrest 5 suspects over murder of 33-year-old woman

Those arrested include the mother and brother of the deceased

The Police at Asante Mampong have arrested 5 suspects in relation to the alleged murder of a 33-year old woman, Akosua Nyantakyiwaa, at Kyirimfaso in the Ashanti Region.

The 5 are the deceased’s mother and biological brother, a fetish priest, his linguist and a Mallam.



The Mampong Municipal Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Stephen Boadu who disclosed this to GBC News, said the bereaved mother, Madam Adwoa Frimpomaa, is however on Police enquiry bail while the remaining 4 have been remanded into Police custody by a Circuit Court.



Correspondent Nicholas Osei-Wusu has been following the development and reports that the 33-year-old Akosua Nyantakyiwaa, one of 4 surviving children of Madam Adwoa Frimpomaa, widow, has been living in Accra for some years now but returned home at Besease occasionally. Besease and Kyirimfaso are twin communities separated by only signages erected by the Ghana Highway Authority near Asante Mampong.



Nyantakyiwaa recently returned home and was staying with her mother and brother. She was however found dead hours after leaving home at the outskirt of Kyirimfaso last Friday. The mother, Madam Frimpomaa narrated events leading to the unfortunate incident.

The Mampong Municipal Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Stephen Boadi, in an interview with GBC News, however, disclosed that initial investigations conducted by the Police revealed some discrepancies in the statement given by the bereaved mother regarding events leading to Nyantakyiwaa’a death, and then how and when the search family actually found the dead body.



It was based on the information gathered through the investigation that the deceased’s mother, Madam Adwoa Frimpomaa, the eldest child, Yaw Sarpong, a Traditional Priest who had been staying with the family, Kofi Boateng and his linguist, Kwaku Opoku, as well as a Mallam, Inusah Yakubu, were arrested immediately and placed in Police custody to assist in the investigations.



Chief Superintendent Boadi noted that when the body was examined, it had signs of strangulation and that blood had been drawn from the woman. Meanwhile, during a visit by GBC News to the family house at Besease, some family members had gathered and were mourning.