Asante Professionals Club defuses anti-Maame Yaa Tiwaa propaganda

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah is Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office

The Asante Professionals Club(APC) has denied reports that the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah(Mrs) said Nana Appiah Mensah alias NAM 1, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold firm could not be prosecuted for lack of evidence.

In a press release signed by its president, Ama Serwah Nerquaye-Tetteh noted that COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah never made such a statement at its online meeting dubbed ‘Kyere Mu’.



The club stressed that COP Addo-Danquah only spoke on the challenges of prosecuting financial crimes globally and never stated that there is no evidence to prosecute the embattled Menzgold CEO who is already being indicted.



“During the lecture, she stated that there were challenges in prosecuting financial crimes worldwide in view of the nature in which such crimes are perpetrated. The Executive Director of EOCO underscored the importance of vigilance among the citizenry in order for them not to fall victim to financial scams, explaining that the processes involved in prosecuting such cases can be challenging due to the difficulty in obtaining evidence, especially in the case of online economic crimes,” the release said.



The release added that Menzgold was mentioned as an example of a firm that people ignored warnings and invested in it.

“Expatiating on the need for vigilance, she cautioned against rushing into investing into entities, especially financial institutions without conducting the necessary due diligence, citing the example of Menzgold which several persons invested in despite several warnings and disclaimers from the appropriate State agencies,” the statement explained.







