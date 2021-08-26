Asante Professionals Club inaugurated in US

Dignitaries at the high table during the launch

Source: George Akwasi Bright, Contributor

The United States branch of the Asante Professionals Club was inaugurated on Saturday, April 21, 2021, in Greenbelt, Maryland, under the theme, “Development of Asanteman by its own people”.

In her opening remarks, Ms. Barbara Acheampong, the founder and president of APC-USA expressed her view that “inaugurations provide a unique opportunity to look at our shared history, to reflect on some of the foundation building that brought us to this moment and to gaze with optimism, and indeed, with hope, into the future together.”



Ms. Acheampong also took the opportunity to express her profound appreciation to the patrons for their stewardship, members for their tremendous support, and Manhyia for their endorsement of the association.



She said “Today is a day of celebration for our organization, and a time to honor and appreciate our heritage while glimpsing at the future with confidence and hope. It is a day of reflection about the unity ingrained in us as Asantes that has strengthened us and brought us to this point."



The occasion was chaired by Nana Osei–Agyeman Bawuah, Otumfuo’s Aboafuohene. Addressing the gathering, Nana Osei-Agyeman Bawuah admonished the members to explore the establishment of an Asanteman Development Bank.



The Special Guest of the honor was Hon. Kingsley Atta-Boafo, the Consular General of New York. On his part, he averred that “the theme cannot stand without leveraging the skills, knowledge, and talents of our professionals of Asante origin living and working in the United States to support the developmental agenda of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the King of Asantes and the interest of our people, where implementation of health care and education has been critical segments of Otumfuo Development Plan (ODP).”



He implored the gathering to traditionally train Asante children to understand and be able to speak the Akan language as it will improve communication and understanding within the family and also with fellow Ghanaians, which is very common amongst other migrant communities living within the USA.

Hon. Francis Asenso Boakye, the Member of Parliament for Bantama and also the Minister for Works and Housing, and a founding member of APC, graced the occasion and gave a detailed account of why and how the Asante Professionals Club was started. He was joined by Mr. Prince Edusei who is president of Asante Professionals Club-Ghana.



Bishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng of Divine Word Ministries added color to the event by offering prayers for the association and asking God’s guidance for the success of the club.



Mr. Golash Adade represented the Asanteman Association of Washington Metropolitan area in his capacity as president.



Some notable Asante personalities who have distinguished themselves in their areas of expertise were honored by the association. These were Dr. Akwasi Achampong and Dr. Michael Obeng.



Some members of the Asante Professionals Club who have served with distinction were also honored. These were Daniel Boakye Mensah, Dr, Frederick Duah, Jeffrey Darko, Juaben Serwaa, George Kwasi Bright, Awura Ama Asantewaa Oduro-Manu, and Dr. Anthony Adade. Each was presented with a plaque with a citation.



Also, Kwame Baah-Acheamfour aka Kwame Nie who happens to be the pillar behind the formation of APC-USA was honored with the Pinnacle Award.

About Asante Professionals Club:



Asante Professionals Club (APC) was originally formed in Ghana when Hon. Asenso Boakye brought together a group of friends in 2015 to create a networking platform composed of professionals of Asante descent to exchange ideas and work together in furtherance of the development of the Asante Kingdom. This was in direct response to Otumfuo’s vision to bring together professionals of Asante origin all over the globe to support the development agenda of Asanteman.



In 2017, Ms. Barbara Acheampong traveled to Ghana and her friend Kwame Baah-Acheamfour aka Kwame Nie invited her to an APC meeting where she bought into the vision of APC. On her return, Kwame Nie urged her to form the APC branch in the United States. She, therefore, reached out to a network of Asante colleagues and friends and formed a branch of the Asante Professionals Club in the USA, now referred to as APC-USA. The association was birthed in May 2019.



To this end, the APC-USA Branch is registered and recognized in the USA as a legal 501(c) (3) non-profit organization focused on leveraging the skills, knowledge, and talents of Asante professionals to support Otumfuo’s Development Plan.



APC-USA is currently focused on the design and implementation of healthcare and education programs, two critical segments of Otumfuo’s Development Plan, and it continues to seek opportunities to engage and partner with individuals and institutions to further its programmatic goals. His Majesty Otumfuo’s recognition of APC-USA has provided a powerful foundation of support as it mobilizes resources in the United States and works to actualize His Majesty’s commitment to improving social and economic lives across the Asante Kingdom.



The Founding Members of Asante Professionals Club-USA are those members who attended the first meeting of the Club held on May 10th, 2019 and agreed to be part of the Club. These Founding Members, numbering 10 in total, comprise the following:

1. Barbara Acheampong



2. Daniel Boakye-Mensah



3. Bright Gyimah



4. Kofi Tonto



5. Dr. Akwasi Achampong



6. Jeffrey Darko

7. Akosua Abrefi



8. Dr. Samuel Akuoko



9. Konongo Fordjour



10. Dr. Micheal Obeng



In the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, APC USA in collaboration with APC Ghana donated PPEs to the Covid Recovery Center in Kumasi-Ghana. APC-USA joined in the celebration of Otumfuo Osei Tutu’s 70th birthday at Manhyia and presented 1,000 customized Otumfuo@70 Bag packs to support the work of the Otumfuo Charity Foundation.



Other ongoing projects include a 40-footer container of medical supplies to three community health centers in the Asante Region and an Educational Partnership with Babson College the world’s best business entrepreneurial school for the past 20 years.