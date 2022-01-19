Asante chiefs serving in Brong Ahafo House of Chiefs being bullied, intimidated – Otumfuo

The King of the Ashanti Kingdom Otumfuo Osei Tutu has expressed worry that his sub-chiefs with the Brong Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs not being treated right.

According to him, the display of disrespect to his throne and authority in some parts of the Bono and Ahafo Regions is owed to the fact that his sub-chiefs have failed to ensure the right things are done.



He said people who are not qualified to be Chiefs are being made Chiefs which should not be the case and his sub-Chiefs sit aloof without doing anything about it.



“I blame my sub-chiefs with the Brong Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs. They disappointed me, they are there and cannot speak up against the disrespect and allow anything to be passed.



They forget that I’m sitting here. When you come here you claim to be serving me but when you go, whatever they say you can’t talk,” a livid Otumfuo Osei Tutu said.

The revered King told his sub-chiefs they are lucky to have a King who is not a dictator and allows them the opportunity to explore opportunities.



“You people have a humble leader who does not instil fear and does not cheat. All I seek for is for peace to reign. The fact that I am a cool person and I laugh with you…I will make things right.”



