Asantehene, Alan, Laafa chief sign book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II

Nii Ayi Okofobour I presenting the Queen's plague to an official of the British High Comission

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Nii Ayi Okufobour I joined an array of Ghanaian dignitaries to sign the book of condolence for the Queen of England on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the British High Commission in Accra.

The book was signed on behalf of the Asantehene by Mamponghene Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II.



The Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti region had already conveyed its condolences to the people of the United Kingdom over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.



The queen died on Thursday, 8 September 2022, at Balmoral Castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands. She was 96.



It was pomp and pageantry when the chief of Laafa-Barima under the James Town paramount stool in the Greater Accra Region, Nii Ayi Okofobour I and his entourage took their turn to sign the book of condolence.

The Ngleshi-Alata-Laafa chief after signing the book of condolence presented a plaque of Queen Elizabeth II to the officials of the British High Commission.



Speaking to the media after signing the book, Nii Ayi Okofobour who is also the Asafoaste (Warlord) of the Weija stool in the Ga South Municipal Assembly explained that the show of Ga tradition and culture at the High Commission was representative of how the Queen was dear to the hearts of the people of James Town British-Accra and for that matter all Ga-Dangbe people.



“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. We remember her as a friend of James Town British-Accra. She was a kind-hearted queen who left a lasting impression on her country and the people of Ghana,” he said.