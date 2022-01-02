Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu’s advocates peace as prerequisite for development

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has urged Ghanaians to guard against tendencies that can affect the peace and security of the country. He said a peaceful and stable country is a prerequisite for national development.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said this in a New Year message to Ghanaians when he joined the Wesley Methodist Church for the Watch Night Service at the Cathedral in Kumasi.



He noted that peaceful coexistence connotes a peaceful and stable country which is imperative for the growth and development of the country.



The Asantehene therefore entreated all and sundry to ensure that the peace and stability of the country was not jeopardized.

The Superintendent Minister of the Church, Very Reverend Sampson Obeng Agyei called Ghanaians to respect, submit and be obedient to political, traditional, religious and family leaders.



This he noted is the surest way to ensure a peaceful coexistence among political parties, communities, church and in the family. .