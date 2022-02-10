Asantehene is our role-model – CJ

Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah being presented with the gold coin

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is a role model for some of us in the judiciary, Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah has said.

Receiving the Otumfuo commemorative gold coin at his office in Accra on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, the CJ said over the years the Asantehene has settled many land disputes in a fair manner, which had reduced the workload of the courts.



“When he ascended to the Golden Stool, there were several land disputes in court and he made it clear that he was not going to endorse a chief who was involved in the double sale of land and his efforts are very commendable. I wish that some other traditional rulers will also emulate him, and also continue to assist the judiciary,” Justice Anin Yeboah stated.



His Lordship Justice Anin Yeboah was the fifth of selected personalities to receive the gold coin.



Land Disputes & Investments



Justice Anin Yeboah said, currently, many of the cases in court are related to land disputes.



“Beyond the fact that they [land cases] prevent people from investing in the country, they also bring down the country’s development. So if we have somebody who is very fair in bringing some of these disputes to an early solution, he needs all the support to do more,” he said.

Justice Anin Yeboah also thanked the delegation for the honor conferred by presenting the gold coin to him.



Otumfuo commended



The CJ said the judiciary is fully aware of the importance of peace because without peace the nation cannot progress.



“This is why Otumfuo’s peace-building efforts must be commended. We appreciate his efforts in bringing peace to endemic disputed areas especially the Dagbon one and the efforts he is making in other areas to bring peace to the country,” the CJ said.



Pillar of Peace



The General Manager of E ON 3 Group, Mr. Jesse Agyepong who spoke on behalf of the delegation, thanked the CJ for gracing the gold coin launch occasion in Kumasi.

He emphasized that the gold coin’s foundation is grounded in the award Otumfuo received on December 29, 2019, as the ‘Pillar of Peace’ at the Africa Premiership Awards.



“The foundation of that award is the leadership role Otumfuo played in bringing finality to the Dagbon conflict. He and the other members of the Committee of Eminent Chiefs did excellent work,” he stated.



Otumfuo’s peace initiatives, he noted, also manifested in the resolution of the Techiman dispute over the Tano Subin towns as well as the KNUST crisis and some of the difficult political periods the country went through, particularly in 2012 and 2016.



“All this culminated in his invitation to the UN General Assembly High-Level Forum on the Culture of Peace – whereas the Guest of Honour he spoke on his ability to use traditional methods and culture to engender peace in Asanteman and Ghana as a whole.



The delegation to the CJ’s office was led by Mr. Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta, the Executive Chairman of the E ON 3 Group. The other members were Mr. Paul Asimenu, Legal Advisor of Gold Coast Refinery. Mr. Olumide Olatunji, Managing Director of Access Bank; and Mrs. Yvonne Antonio, Head of Retail Banking for Access Bank.