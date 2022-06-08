Asantehene lauds best practices among small scale miners

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has commended the Board and Management of the University of Mines and Technology for helping to train miners in sustainable mining.

He underscored the need for best mining practices especially among small-scale miners to ensure the protection of human lives, water bodies, and the environment as a whole.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II made the remark when Management of the University of Mines and Technology, Executive members of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners, and officials of Minerals Regulatory bodies paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.



The visit was to brief Asantehene on a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the University and the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners to ensure sustainable and responsible mining in Ghana.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu applauded the collaboration between the University of Mines and Technology and the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners to ensure the adoption of best mining practices.

He emphasized the importance of stakeholders in the mining sector need to attach to streamlining operations to protect the country’s ecosystem from further destruction.



The Vice-Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners, Mr. Sampson Kofi Wiredu said leadership is committed to exposing those involved in illegal mining activities.



The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology, Professor Richard Amankwah announced that the University has the technical know-how to “reclaim water bodies that have been polluted through illegal mining activities.”