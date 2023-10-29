Asantehene loves Bawumia, reason Ashantis support him – Chairman Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako

The Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has indicated that the love for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia by the king of the Ashanti Kingdom Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the reason Ashanti’s support him.

According to him, the king of the Ashanti Kingdom sees the vice president has his son and adores him.



“When you come to Ashanti, we have our King the king of the Ashanti Kingdom Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, immediately he saw Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia he said this is my son and even gave him a special name ‘Prince Nana Agyeman’. In our culture, a King can say this is my brother, Uncle among others but if he says this is my son it means a lot”. He disclosed.



He noted that when Ashanti’s support a person they do that unconditionally.



“We will support you in kind and in cash so during the last super delegates conference some MPs, businessmen, CEOs and chiefs called me and gave out some monies for the party to use to cater for delegates in the region and they are preparing to do same again this November 4 primaries”.

Chairman Wontumi indicated that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia did not spend a pesewa in the last super delegates conference in the Ashanti region.



“Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia did not bring any money to Ashanti region, myself and others in the region did everything with our funds because of our love for him”.



The Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman was of the view that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumian is the best candidate to lead the NPP in the 2024 general elections.