Asantehene shakes Berekum as he dances in palanquin to Berekumhene’s funeral

The final funeral rite of the late paramount chief of the Berekum Traditional Area (Berekumhene), Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II, which was held today, Thursday, November 23, 2023, was brought to a ‘standstill’ during the arrival of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to the funeral ground.

The Otumfuo arrived at the funeral ground dancing majestically on a palanquin, signifying his authority over Berekum, an area under Asanteman even though it is located in the Bono Region.



Viral videos of the Asantehene’s grand arrival showed him parading the funeral grounds with his entourage amid drumming, singing and dancing.



Everyone at the funeral grounds was up, trying to get a glimpse of the overlord of Asanteman.



The Otumfuo also did not disappoint as he could be seen displaying his dance moves on the palanquin as the crowd were cheering him on.



There were also colourful displays by the paramount chief's subjects who were parading with him through the grounds.

