Asantehene spoke the truth - NDC communicator

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Eric Adjei, a member of the communication team of the largest opposition National Democracy Congress (NDC) has commended the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for some comments made in the USA.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, delivering a lecture at the University of Memphis in the USA last Thursday has said democracy in Africa should not be all about elections.

He said no system of governance would survive in Africa unless it was deeply rooted in and nourished by the culture of the people.

"It is still work in progress but we are happy and proud of the acknowledgement both nationally and internationally of the traditional rulers' role as the critical support mechanism for the sustenance of the democratic order," he added.

Eric Adjei in a discussion on UTV's 'Adekye Nsroma' programme said: "Asantehene's comment is commendable but I think he should have made those statements at home because he could have said it long ago, but I commend him for speaking the truth".

He further asked Asantehene to "tell Akufo-Addo that democracy is not about election alone".

"We have a lot of problems in the country and we have charlatans as part of the problem. We have men in cassocks, traditional authorities who don't speak the truth; they're praise singers and greedy people," he added.

Listen to him in the video below:

Source: peacefmonline.com
