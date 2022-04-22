Asantehene to attend 2022 edition of 'Memphis In May International Festival'

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Memphis In May International Festival to salute Republic of Ghana

Asantehene to engage business leaders to promote investments



Asantehene to visit National Civil Rights Museum



Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will travel to the United States of America on May 3 to participate in this year’s 'Memphis In May International Festival.'



He will be accompanied by paramount chiefs from all the regions who owe allegiance to the Ashanti Kingdom.



A statement from the Manhyia Palace and signed by Chief of Staff, Kofi Badu, indicated that the Asantehene’s participation in the festival will facilitate the showcasing of Ghana’s rich culture and promote business investments.

The statement added that this will be the second royal participation in the festival after 44 years since the first visit by the Maori Queen in 1991.



“Manhyia Palace is pleased to announce that His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene will attend and participate in the 44th annual edition of the Memphis in May International Festival in the City of Memphis, Tennessee, United States.



“In line with the continuing efforts to showcase Ghana’s culture and traditions and promote business and investment opportunities in Ghana, His majesty has accepted an invitation from the City of Memphis and the Memphis In May international Festival to participate in this year’s Festival; which is dedicated to salute the Republic of Ghana.



“According to the Festival organizers, this marks only the second royal participation in the 44-year history of the Memphis in May International Festival, the first since the visit of the Maori Queen at the Salute of New Zealand in 1991,” parts of the statement read.



The Asantehene is expected use the occasion to visit high-ranking government officials and business leaders to promote investment opportunities.