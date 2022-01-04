Asantehene urges govt to improve condition of service of teachers

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Teachers pay do not reflect their value to society – Otumfuo

Otumfuo urges teachers to stop using strike actions as a negotiation tool



Strikes only affect the education of innocent children – Asantehene



Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged the government to put measures in place to improve the conditions of service of teachers in the country.



He said teachers were so important to the development of Ghana but their current remunerations did not reflect their value.



“While we will always urge moderation in the face of the national economic realities, we will nonetheless, urge policy makers to ensure that the status of our teachers truly reflect the level of importance we attach to their place in society,” he said.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II who made these remarks at the 6th Quadrennial National Delegate conference for the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in Kumasi also urged teachers to avoid using strike actions as means to get the government to improve their condition of service.



According to him these strike actions rather affect the education of children who were not to be blamed for their condition of service.



He, therefore, urged the teachers to employ negotiations strategies with the government that do not involve strike actions.



“Obviously, those who really suffer are the innocent children. I urge you all to focus your minds on the need for an improved way for negotiations and consultations which will minimize, if not eliminate, any recourse to industrial action and the harmful consequences on our children,” he said