Asantehene will not be attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral – Report

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (left) with the late queen

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will not be attending the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, according to reports.

Opemsuo FM, according to the Asante Nation, reported that a document it sighted, indicated that the Asantehene had informed the British monarch, His Majesty King Charles III, that he would not be attending his mother's funeral.



It added that an official communication of Otumfuo's absence had been sent to the His Majesty's Household and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on September 15, 2022.



“His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, will not be able to attend the events marking the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



“Official communication sent to His Majesty's Household and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on September 15, 2022,” parts of a tweet shared by Ashanti Nation read.



Earlier, GhanaWeb reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s name was missing from a list of royals that are expected to attend the funeral, as stated by reuters.com.



Meanwhile, Richard Palmer, a royal reporter, has said that King Charles had telephone audiences with the King of the Ashanti, the Presidents of Ghana, UAE, Egypt; PM of Bangladesh.



Below is a list of some royals who are expected to be attending the state funeral:

ROYAL ATTENDEES



- Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan



- King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands



- King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain



- King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium



- Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary



- King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden

- King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway



- King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck



- Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah



- Jordan's King Abdullah



- Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah



- King of Lesotho, Letsie III



- Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein

- Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri



- Malaysian Sultan Abdullah of Pahang



- Prince of Monaco, Albert II



- Crown Prince of Morocco, Moulay Hassan



- Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said



- Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani



- King of Tonga, Tupou VI

