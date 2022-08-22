Asanteman health walk for Alan shows people have hope in his candidacy - Dr. Kobby Mensah

A massive crowd poured out on the streets to show support for Alan in the Ashanti Region

A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kobby Mensah, has asserted that the massive turnout at the health walk for the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, is a confirmation of the people's belief in his candidacy as the preferred flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dr. Kobby Mensah, who is also a political risk analyst and Dean of the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, said the multitudes at the walk was a clear endorsement of popularity and the kind of political energy that Alan Kyerematen could bring to bear on the party's campaign.



Dubbed 'Aduru Wo So Health Walk,' over 200,000 people massed on the streets of Kumasi a fortnight ago to show support for the minister.



It would be recalled that the walk seemed to have incurred the wrath of the leadership of the NPP, resulting in a lengthy communique cautioning the organizers against a repetition of the walk.



Dr. Kobby Mensah further expressed how impressed he was at the huge numbers of people pouring their hearts out for Alan Kyerematen, particularly at a time of political despondency in the country.



He was also full of praise for the organizers especially for ensuring that there were no recorded or reported incidences of violence.

"There is quite a lot of apathy in the system. People are not really getting close to politicians. So, to be able to bring such numbers at a time when people are not ready to get closer to the political system, I think it was quite interesting and surprising.



"That speaks to the kind of energy some candidates are able to bring to the table," Dr. Kobby Mensah said on TV3 and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Although none has publicly indicated their intentions to run for the vacant role of flagbearer of the NPP, there is anticipation for what is a much-publicized heated tango between Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen in the race.



Several surveys, including a poll organized by GhanaWeb, have placed Alan Kyerematen as the much-preferred choice for the role.



Another survey conducted by the NPP placed Alan ahead of Bawumia, with an average NPP delegate with reported 194,000 plus polling station executives all endorsing his candidature at the expense of his rivals.

