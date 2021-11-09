Asare Bossman is an NPP man, he treats me like his rival – John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

• Former President Mahama has accused Dr Bossman Asare of harbouring disdain towards him

• The NDC wants independent probe into election 2020



• NDC further requests EC Chairperson to open herself up for interrogation



Former President John Dramani Mahama has stated that the Deputy Electoral Commissioner on Charge of Corporate Services, Dr Bossman Asare, by his demeanour and actions comes off as someone who holds a personal grudge against him.



Speaking on the EC’s response to his allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election, Mr Mahama in an interview with TV XYZ noted that the deputy chair in addressing the press conference made it look like he was addressing his arch-rival.



“He comes off as an NPP person. His posturing, his body language and everything. The way he was arguing with me the time he was reading their response was like he was fighting with his rival. I mean the way he was going about it; it was as if he has a grudge with me,” Mr Mahama said.



But according to the former president, the National Democratic Congress as a party has its eyes on the EC Chairperson, Madam Jean Adukwei Mensa, whose bias is not that apparent to open herself up to an investigation on their allegations.

“Right from the start he described the NDC as an existential threat to democracy, he has already declared his stance and so we have no hope in him. The person we have hope in is Jean Mensa because she is the Chair of the Commission and so she bears the ultimate responsibility, not Bossman Asare.



“For him, we know he is an NPP man. I know he is an NPP man, we know his track record at the University of Ghana before he became commissioner. He was an NPP man and so for him, we don’t talk about him,” he emphasized.



Former President Mahama, who was the 2020 presidential candidate of the opposition NDC, has on several occasions accused the EC and the government of perpetrating fraud in the elections.



The EC on the other hand has refuted the claims insisting that the authenticity of the 2020 election results is evident in the Supreme Court decision to reject Mr Mahama’s petition against the declaration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner.



Mr Mahama, on the other hand, has been making demands for an independent probe into the elections of 2020.