Asenso-Boakye inaugurates six committees of Engineering Council

Asenso-Aboakye swearing-in members of the committees

Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister of Works and Housing on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 inaugurated six committees of the Engineering Council.

The induction of the members of the committee was to officially commission them to execute their duties.



Speaking at the ceremony, Francis Asenso-Boakye applauded the council members for their consistency in elevating the standard of engineering in the country.



Asens-Boakye emphasized the need for members of the Engineering Council to be innovative in their dealings.



He further stressed that the establishment of the committees is to provide the framework and needed support for the development of Ghanaian engineers to meet global standards.



“The world is fast moving towards efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of the goods and services necessary for accelerated economic growth. Provision of the infrastructural base to support this growth demands forward thinking and innovative engineering input.



“It is my expectation that the joint efforts of the Licensing and Registration, as well as the Professional Standards Committees will ensure that engineers who gain professional recognition go through the mill, such that they will be found worthy ambassadors of the profession wherever they find themselves.

“Certainly, majority of our engineers uphold high professional standards. However, it is also an undeniable fact that there are a few who drag the name of the profession in the mud. We have seen instances of buildings and other infrastructure collapsing and, in some cases, failing to meet their design lives due to poor design.



“I, therefore, wish to charge members of the Legal and Ethics Committee to use all the legal tools available under the Act to ensure that engineering practice is well regulated to secure the highest professional standards. Moreover, members of the public could assist in this effort by reporting defective works to the Council so appropriate and timely corrective measures can be taken,” he said.



The Engineering Council set up in accordance with Parliamentary Act 819 (2011), is tasked with regulating the practice, education and training of engineers to secure the highest professional standards in the practice of Engineering for national development.



The mandate of the council is also to effectively promote the advancement of science, engineering and technology among others.



The committees include the Finance and Administration, Licensing and Registration; and Public, International Affairs, Standards and Professional Practice , Disciplinary, Legal and Ethics Committe, Education and Training.