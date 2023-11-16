Asenso-Boakye is dearly missed at the Jubilee House – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (R) and MP for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye (L)

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his sentiments about the Member of Parliament for the Bantama Constituency, Francis Asenso-Boakye.

According to the president, ever since the MP left his role as the Deputy Chief of Staff at the Presidency, he’s been sorely missed by everyone at the presidential office.



He further explained that the absence of the current Minister of Works and Housing is deeply felt because of the way he handled his job and the staff.



"He does everything appropriately. He will always bring you good news whenever I send him to do something on my behalf. He became the Deputy Chief of Staff at the Jubilee House and till date, people still call his name and praise him for his hard work,” Akufo-Addo said.



President Akufo-Addo during his speech at the library commissioning ceremony, also appealed to the people of Bantama to ensure to retain Asenso-Boakye as their Member of Parliament.



He stressed that he would be hurt if he was voted out in the 2024 polls.

"It will hurt me so much if people of Bantama throw him away. Give him the opportunity to represent you again and he will come and continue the good job he has been doing," he added.



The president made these declarations when he was commissioning the “Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Community Library & Technology Hub” at Bantama, a town in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.



According to the MP for Bantama, he understands the importance of education and that pushed him to embark on this journey of erecting a library in Bantama.



“Having been raised by a single parent; my mother (after the sudden demise of my Dad) who was engaged in petty trading in Bantama, I have witnessed first-hand the transformative power of education in alleviating poverty and suffering for individuals, families, and communities,” he wrote on his Facebook page.



He further shared that President Akufo-Addo’s name on the library is an acknowledgement of his resilience and legacy.

“Deeply appreciative of President Akufo-Addo's effort; the facility bears his name, symbolising the impact of knowledge, serving as a focal point for learning, and standing as a testament to his legacy as a generational leader. It also honours his exceptional contributions to education in Ghana, highlighted by the free SHS programme that eases the financial burdens on parents and expands access to education,” he added.







BAJ/OGB