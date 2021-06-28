Asenso-Boakye reveals reason behind delay in executing 'world class' project at Nima

Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister of Works and Housing

Minister for Works and Housing has said Nima residents are delaying government's bid to re-develop the area to a ‘World-Class’ project

He explained that homeowners fear that many may be displaced after the re-development



The growing incidence of slum development in Ghana has been the result of rural-urban migration



Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has blamed the slow pace of the Nima re-development project on residents' reluctance to accept President Akufo-Addo’s upgrade for the township, Joy News has reported.



According to him, homeowners within the area fear that many may be displaced after the re-development.



“Nima re-development is still on the agenda of the government, except that there is one fundamental challenge or obstacle we need to clear, and that has to do with the engagement of the stakeholders there," he said.



The Works and Housing Minister noted that although the planned re-development has been met with agitation, his outfit is working around the clock to have an amicable conclusion.

“I have started engagements with the Member of Parliament there and when I first mentioned it to him, I thought he was going to embrace it because it’s a good project but he tells me it’s not an easy matter, so we are currently putting together a team to start engagements with them," as quoted by Joy News.



As part of efforts to develop Accra, the president has indicated his commitment to upgrading the slums in Nima and Maamobi areas.



The president is looking forward to transforming the over 1,039 acres of prime land in Nima and Maamobi into a world-class facility.



The area located close to the Jubilee House will witness transformation without dislodging the current occupants.



The said acres of land at Nima and Maamobi will be released to developers in exchange for more befitting structures for the affected residents on the same Nima and Maamobi lands, Joy News has reported.