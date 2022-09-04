Ashaiman: Crime rate reduces drastically due to police operations

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service

The Ashaiman Municipal Police Command in collaboration with the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly drastically reduced the crime rate through concerted security-civilian cooperation to ensure that law-abiding citizens live and operate in a peaceful environment.

Speaking to the GNA in Ashaiman, Mr. Albert Boakye Okyere, the Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive stated that because of the enhanced security operation residents, and the business community has been enjoying a conducive working environment in Ashaiman over the years.



He said the days when Ashaiman was tagged with bad names were far gone, adding that such a feat was attained with the help of residents and the Police Command within the municipality.



Mr. Okyere stated that the Municipal Assembly has over the years complimented the efforts of the Police Command stating that two other police posts have been set up in Jericho and the Middle East respectively to augment the already existing police posts within the municipality.

According to the MCE, the Municipal Assembly in its quest to ensure total police and security surveillance within the municipality procured some motorbikes to aid the police in their night patrol and other duties to ensure law and order within the municipality.



The MCE assured that the Municipality would continue to remain peaceful and called on the residents and other stakeholders to always assist the police and other security agencies to maintain law and order for businesses to thrive.