Ashaiman NPP delegates sweep old constituency executives away

NPP Flag 610x375 NPP holds delegates conferences in 250 constituency branches

Sun, 1 May 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

None of the new Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency executives in Ashaiman were able to retain their positions as fresh faces toppled them during the executive elections.

In what appears to be a call for a clean sheet ahead of the 2024 elections, delegates demonstrated their disappointment in the old executives as they failed to renew their mandate.

Rather, Mr. Alexander Amanor Narh-Gbeeku who is an estate developer was given the opportunity to champion the new breed of executives who were voted in as their chairman.

Earlier, he rallied the support of delegates promising a rebranded party in the area with the enthusiasm to win the Ashaiman seat for the NPP as well as making the party vibrant and attractive to floating voters.

See the full list of new constituency executives and their corresponding votes below;

Chairman

Alexander Amanor Narh-Gbeeku….774

1st Vice Chairman

Ahmed Ibrahim Saani….512

2nd Vice Chairman

Harriet Quansah….563

Secretary

Joseph Amano Otoo……814

Assistant Secretary

Salahu Deen Abubakar…..588

Treasurer

Francis Anyinatoe Bernard ………871

Organizer

KWASI DANSO…… 764

Women Organizer

Evelyn Aikins…..907

Youth Organizer

Foster Nana Kwadwo Bampo….519

Nasara

Alidu Salisu…..795

